US sea drones make combat debut in strike on Iranian naval base, spotlighting rapid rise of autonomous maritime warfare

EXPLAINER – US sea drones enter combat: Why it matters US sea drones make combat debut in strike on Iranian naval base, spotlighting rapid rise of autonomous maritime warfare

The US has used unmanned surface vessels in combat for the first time, marking a milestone in naval warfare after US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that three one-way Corsair sea drones struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility at Iran’s Bandar Abbas Naval Base on Monday.

CENTCOM said the operation was intended to weaken Iran’s ability to attack commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The strike also marked the operational debut of autonomous maritime attack systems in US combat operations, following the growing use of sea drones in the Black Sea during the Russia-Ukraine war.

Until now, US unmanned surface vessels, or USVs, had primarily been used for surveillance, reconnaissance, maritime security and rescue missions rather than offensive operations.

Corsair and its manufacturer, Saronic

The Corsair is an autonomous surface vessel developed by Saronic, a Texas-based defense technology company.

According to Saronic’s website, the vessel is about 24 feet (7.3 meters) long, has a range of more than 1,000 nautical miles, can exceed speeds of 35 knots and is capable of carrying payloads of nearly 1,000 pounds (453 kilograms).

Its modular design allows it to support intelligence gathering, logistics, force protection and one-way attack missions while operating with limited human intervention.

The operation also highlighted Saronic’s rapid expansion since it was founded in 2022.

The company increased its shipbuilding capacity in April 2025 by acquiring Louisiana-based Gulf Craft, gaining access to facilities that could be used to produce larger autonomous vessels, according to WorkBoat magazine.

Eight months later, Saronic announced a $300 million expansion of the Louisiana shipyard, including more than 300,000 square feet of additional production space, new construction slips, expanded warehousing and a dedicated assembly line.

The US Navy awarded Saronic a $392 million production contract for the Corsair on Dec. 8, 2025, giving the company its first major procurement deal for the vessel.

According to US Navy Secretary John Phelan, the service moved from prototype development to production in less than 12 months, considerably faster than conventional naval acquisition programs.

Saronic has since raised $1.75 billion in funding, bringing its valuation to $9.25 billion, while expanding its range of autonomous vessels, command-and-control software and partnerships with the US Navy.

The Corsair’s use at Bandar Abbas represents the clearest indication so far that those investments have translated into combat capability.

USVs in modern naval warfare

USVs are increasingly viewed as a fundamental shift in naval warfare.

Unlike conventional warships costing hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars, autonomous platforms can be produced more cheaply and deployed in large numbers.

They can also operate in high-risk environments without placing crews in danger, allowing commanders to accept greater operational risks and complicate an adversary’s defensive planning.

Sea drones first emerged as a major battlefield weapon during the Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia’s initial assault severely weakened what remained of Ukraine’s navy following Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, leaving Kyiv without the resources or infrastructure to rebuild a conventional fleet.

Ukraine instead turned to low-cost USVs to challenge Russian control of the Black Sea, protect maritime routes and carry out asymmetric attacks.

The drones helped force Russia’s Black Sea Fleet to operate more cautiously and defensively, according to the Atlantic Council.

Iran and Yemen’s Houthis have also used one-way naval drones to threaten shipping and restrict access through narrow maritime corridors.

US military expands drone operation

The US military said more than a month ago that a Corsair had been used to rescue two crew members from a downed US Army helicopter off the coast of Oman.

It was the first known use of a USV in a US military rescue operation.

The vessel was operated by Task Force 59, the Navy’s first unit dedicated to unmanned systems, which was established in 2021.

Experts told the BBC that the Corsair’s flat deck could have been used to transport the helicopter crew while attracting less attention than the larger ships or aircraft typically deployed in search-and-rescue missions.

The Corsair’s combat use at Bandar Abbas may therefore represent more than an isolated tactical development.

It could signal a broader shift in US naval doctrine toward distributed fleets in which autonomous vessels operate alongside crewed warships.