Merz says he will stick with Social Democrats despite sliding poll numbers

Germany’s Merz rules out snap elections or minority government Merz says he will stick with Social Democrats despite sliding poll numbers

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday ruled out both snap elections and governing as a minority, dismissing speculation over the stability of his coalition government.

Speaking at a business event in Berlin, Merz said he would maintain the coalition between his Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) despite declining support in opinion polls.

“I’m saying this very clearly and unequivocally: a minority government is not an option for me. I will not enter into one, and I will not bring one about,” Merz said, according to the German news agency dpa.

He also rejected calls for early elections, warning that a prolonged campaign would deepen economic uncertainty in Europe’s largest economy.

“Does anyone seriously believe that a country in the midst of an election campaign and such an economic crisis can make the necessary decisions we need right now?” he said.

Merz said he intends to keep the coalition with the SPD in place until the end of the legislative term, aiming to ensure stable governance.

A survey by the INSA institute published on Sunday showed Merz’s approval ratings had fallen a year after he took office on May 6, 2025.

The poll found 71 percent of respondents were dissatisfied with his performance, while 19 percent expressed approval.

It also showed that only 16 percent of voters viewed the coalition government as successful in its first year.