Russian leader says past meetings were used to 'buy time,' criticizes Ukrainian president's letter

Putin publicly responds to Zelenskyy’s open letter, says he sees 'no sense' in meeting him Russian leader says past meetings were used to 'buy time,' criticizes Ukrainian president's letter

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that he currently sees “no sense” in holding a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, responding publicly to an open letter published by the Ukrainian leader a day earlier.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin argued that direct meetings had failed to produce meaningful results in the past.

“The previous experience shows that such meetings are used to buy time,” he said. “We need agreements, not meetings.”

Asked whether a meeting with Zelenskyy was possible, Putin replied: “For now, I do not see any sense in such a meeting.”

The Russian president said he had only recently reviewed Zelenskyy's letter after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov brought it to his attention.

Putin described the letter as containing “elements of boorishness” and questioned whether its purpose was to facilitate dialogue.

“What is this? An attempt to organize a meeting or an attempt to create conditions in which it becomes impossible?” he said.

Addressing references in the letter to his age and years in office, Putin dismissed the criticism.

“The author of the letter mentioned my age,” he said. “There are people who are older than me and continue to perform their duties. The main thing is efficiency and health.”

Commenting on Zelenskyy's tenure, Putin reiterated Moscow's position that elections should be held in Ukraine, referring to the expiration of the Ukrainian president's term in May 2024 and the postponement of presidential elections under martial law.

“Yes, I agree that elections should be held. The usurpation of power is a criminal offense, so there is no need to be afraid of elections, and it is necessary to hold them,” he said.

Putin also questioned Kyiv's reluctance to accept potential international guarantors for a future settlement.

“I do not understand why they do not want the US as guarantors,” he said. “They want weapons from the US, but they do not want the US to be guarantors.”

Referring to US President Donald Trump, Putin added: “Maybe it is because Donald was giving manners lessons to the author of the letter. ... We are all grateful to him, but there is more work here that needs to be done.”

Turning to the situation in Iran, Putin welcomed Trump's decision to halt military operations against Iran, describing the move as "the correct step" and expressing hope that it would pave the way towards a lasting peace in the Middle East.

The Russian leader described the conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel as a “tragedy,” particularly because of civilian casualties, adding that the international community should consider ways to limit the use of the most dangerous weapons against civilian targets during armed conflicts.

Putin also rejected suggestions that Iran had provoked the confrontation with Washington.

“I do not believe there were any provocations on Iran’s part that led to this conflict with the US,” he said.

The Russian president reiterated Moscow’s readiness to assist efforts aimed at resolving tensions in the Middle East, noting that Russia maintains contacts with all key parties.

“We are in contact with the United States, Iran and Israel,” Putin said. “We are ready to facilitate a settlement.”

Asked whether Moscow supports Tehran in terms of arms supplies, Putin said Iran did not ask for any weapons from Russia and Russia did not send any weapons to Iran.

Turning to energy markets, Putin said Russia and Saudi Arabia were continuing to coordinate efforts to maintain stability in global oil markets and balance the interests of producers and consumers.

“We, together with Saudi Arabia and our friends, including the Crown Prince (Mohammed bin Salman), are working to balance the interests of both suppliers and consumers,” Putin said.

“So far, we have been succeeding,” he added while thanking Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, who headed the Saudi delegation at the forum.

Putin’s remarks came amid continued international efforts to stabilize the situation in the Middle East following recent military exchanges involving Iran, the US and Israel, as well as ongoing concerns over the impact of regional tensions on global energy markets.