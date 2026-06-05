Tim Payne gains millions of followers after viral campaign shines spotlight on one of tournament's lesser-known players

New Zealand footballer's follower count tops 5M after viral World Cup campaign Tim Payne gains millions of followers after viral campaign shines spotlight on one of tournament's lesser-known players

New Zealand international Tim Payne's social media following has surpassed 5 million after a viral online campaign turned the defender into one of the most unexpected stories ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

The phenomenon began when Argentine influencer El Scarso set out to identify the least-known player among those selected for the tournament.

At the time, Payne reportedly had around 4,700 Instagram followers and only a few hundred likes on his most popular posts.

After highlighting the New Zealand defender, El Scarso encouraged football fans around the world to follow Payne and support him during the World Cup regardless of nationality.

The campaign quickly gained momentum across social media platforms, with Payne's follower count rising from fewer than 5,000 to more than 1 million within days.

The story has continued to grow. As of Thursday, Payne's Instagram account had more than 5.1 million followers, marking one of the most dramatic rises in social media popularity experienced by a professional footballer.

The defender acknowledged the surge in popularity by posting a video message thanking supporters in multiple languages and expressing appreciation for the global backing.

Payne, a veteran defender and long-time New Zealand international, has become an unlikely fan favorite ahead of the World Cup, with football supporters embracing the campaign as a celebration of the sport's lesser-known players.

The viral movement has also boosted interest in New Zealand's national team, with many fans pledging to follow the All Whites during the tournament.

What began as a search for the World Cup's least-known player has turned Payne into one of the most-followed footballers on social media within days, highlighting the unpredictable power of online communities ahead of the world's biggest football tournament.