Family alleges expedition operators failed to act after climber was left in Everest's death zone

Nepal urged to investigate Everest abandonment after Sherpa survives 6-day ordeal Family alleges expedition operators failed to act after climber was left in Everest's death zone

Pressure is mounting on Nepalese authorities to launch an impartial investigation into the case of a Sherpa climber who survived after being abandoned on Mount Everest and dragging himself to safety six days later.

Dawa Sherpa, 52, was airlifted from Everest Base Camp after a group of Sherpas involved in a garbage collection campaign spotted him near the crampon point above the base camp.

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Dawa, also known as Hillary Dawa, a nickname inspired by one of the first Everest summiteers, Sir Edmund Hillary, is receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of HAMS Hospital in Kathmandu.

“His condition is stable. He can speak slowly," Nishan Shrestha, a manager at the hospital, told Anadolu. “Family members met him. He’s now out of danger.”

Damu Sherpa, the climber's wife, said the family has filed an application with the Department of Tourism seeking an independent investigation, alleging that negligence by the expedition operator contributed to the incident.

Dawa was initially hired by Kathmandu-based Himalayan Traverse to guide British climber Chris Thrall. According to the family, the company lacked sufficient climbers to organize its own expedition and shared the permit arrangement with another operator, 8K Expeditions.

Damu said her repeated appeals for a timely rescue were ignored by Himalayan Traverse and that the expedition operators failed to act swiftly after Dawa was abandoned in Everest's death zone on May 29.

On June 3, 8K Expeditions dispatched an aerial search-and-rescue team supported by a helicopter, but the operation failed to locate him.

The following day, Dawa was spotted near the crampon point, crawling toward Everest Base Camp.

Since his dramatic self-rescue, questions have been raised about the responsibilities of both the government and expedition companies toward Sherpas, who are widely regarded as the backbone of Nepal's mountaineering industry.

The climber's family has demanded accountability.

“What would happen if he had died there in the mountains? We want justice,” Damu said. “Oh my god, I can't believe he returned alive after this unprecedented panic.”

The Nepal Mountaineering Association, the country's leading alpine body, echoed concerns raised by the family and described the abandonment of a mountain guide in the death zone as a grave ethical and humanitarian issue.

“Abandoning a 52-year-old mountain guide in the death zone of Sagarmatha (Mount Everest) raises serious ethical and humanitarian concerns that must be addressed,” the association's president, Phur Gyalje Sherpa, said in a statement.

The association urged expedition operators and mountaineering agencies to strengthen principles of responsibility, care, and solidarity within climbing teams.

“The safety of every individual in the mountains must remain a collective priority, and incidents of this nature should never be repeated,” Sherpa said.

Amid growing concern over the handling of the search-and-rescue effort after Dawa went missing, the Department of Tourism has summoned representatives of both expedition companies.

Preparations are underway to establish an independent investigation committee, according to a source familiar with the matter.