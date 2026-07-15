Search aimed at securing evidence against a single employee accused of misappropriating customer funds, according to media reports

German prosecutors raid Deutsche Bank retail branch in latest probe Search aimed at securing evidence against a single employee accused of misappropriating customer funds, according to media reports

German prosecutors searched a Deutsche Bank retail branch in central Frankfurt as part of an ongoing investigation, media outlets reported on Wednesday.

The daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported investigators targeted a private-customer branch in the city center and did not search the bank’s headquarters. The operation followed a search warrant issued by a Frankfurt court in June, prosecutors told the newspaper. They declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

The business daily Handelsblatt reported that the raid on Tuesday was conducted to secure evidence in proceedings against one employee suspected of misappropriating customer funds. The employee is scheduled to stand trial at Frankfurt Regional Court as early as August.

Deutsche Bank locations have faced repeated scrutiny in recent years amid a string of investigations. Most recently, in late January 2026, Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), acting for prosecutors, searched premises in Frankfurt and Berlin as part of a probe into suspected money laundering and related offenses.