No details given about injuries or damage from strike

Iran reports US strike on Hengam Island near Strait of Hormuz No details given about injuries or damage from strike

Iranian media reported a US strike on Hengam Island in southern Iran on Wednesday, as military escalation between Washington and Tehran continues to rage on.

Mehr News Agency said US projectiles hit a site on the island, south of Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz.

No details were given about injuries or damage from the strike.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.