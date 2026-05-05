French premier says talks ‘not yielding results’ amid Mideast escalation ‘The situation is particularly difficult and serious’ stresses Lecornu

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Tuesday that talks in the Middle East were “not yielding results”and warned of escalating regional tensions and a “particularly difficult and serious” situation.

“You are right, the situation is particularly difficult and serious for our compatriots, and for a large part of the planet,” Lecornu said in remarks to the French parliament.

He said developments in the Middle East could not be separated from wider global instability, adding that “not only are negotiations not yielding results, but we are not far from a risk of renewed fighting.”

Lecornu referred to what he described as “unacceptable strikes” carried out by Iran in recent hours, saying they risked further escalation and could undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts.

He said the geopolitical environment had become a long-term structural reality, stressing the need to “tell the truth to the French people” about its implications.

“The best antidote to fantasies and lies is transparency,” Lecornu said, adding that he had requested regular publication of fiscal windfall data every ten days.

He said this was intended to ensure transparency in public debate, including discussions on the redistribution of energy sector profits.

“We can have a debate on the redistribution of TotalEnergies’ wealth without falling into Total bashing,” he said.

“I only defend the general interest, I am very calm,” the prime minister added, amid interruptions from some opposition lawmakers. “Should we go further? The answer is yes.”

Lecornu said the government would be called upon to speak again in the coming days, but made no immediate policy announcement.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.