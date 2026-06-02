Agreement provides for series of measures including return hubs in 3rd countries for rejected asylum seekers

European Parliament member states agree on tougher EU migration framework Agreement provides for series of measures including return hubs in 3rd countries for rejected asylum seekers

Members of the European Parliament and European Union member states reached a provisional agreement Monday on new regulations aimed at tightening the bloc's migration framework and accelerating the return of people staying “illegally” in the EU.

Negotiators from the European Parliament and the European Council agreed on revised return procedures that EU officials say will make deportations faster and more effective across the 27-member bloc.

The agreement, based on a European Commission proposal presented in March 2025, introduces a simplified framework designed to speed up return decisions and curb unauthorized movement between member states, according to the European Parliament.

Under the new rules, individuals issued with return orders by national authorities will be required to leave the relevant EU country immediately or within a specified period.

The text also requires third-country nationals subject to return decisions to cooperate with authorities.

Detention may be used to facilitate removals following an individual assessment, particularly in cases involving a risk of absconding, lack of cooperation or security concerns.



Return decisions will be incorporated into a "European return order" and shared through the Schengen Information System, enabling enforcement across the Schengen area.



Member states will be able either to recognize and enforce return decisions issued by another EU country or issue new national return orders.



Another key element of the agreement allows member states to establish return hubs in third countries for rejected asylum seekers who have exhausted all legal avenues to remain in the EU.