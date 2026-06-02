Officer involved would have acted differently if he knew the woman was pregnant, police say

Investigation launched into Dutch police violence against pregnant woman Officer involved would have acted differently if he knew the woman was pregnant, police say

Dutch police have launched an investigation into an incident involving the use of force against a pregnant woman at an asylum seekers' center in Zeist, saying that “all facts and circumstances will be carefully examined.”

The investigation follows the circulation of videos on social media showing officers using force during an arrest at the center on May 19, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported Monday.

Police confirmed that the woman seen in the footage was pregnant and said an officer involved in the incident was unaware of her condition at the time.

“He indicates that he would have acted differently if this had been the case,” police said in a statement.

According to authorities, officers responded to a report of threats and vandalism involving a knife at the asylum center.

Footage from the incident shows officers confronting a man and a woman in a hallway.

In one video, an officer handling a police dog pulls the woman backward, causing her to fall to the ground.

Another clip shows officers dragging her away while restraining the man.

According to police, the woman was repeatedly asked to leave the area for her own safety.

“When she did not comply, an officer grabbed her by the arm and pulled her backward. She fell in the process,” police said.

Police said the woman later intervened during a struggle between the man and an officer, after which other officers removed her by her hood and arm.

“The woman then stated that she was pregnant, whereupon action was taken immediately, and she was examined by ambulance personnel,” the statement added.