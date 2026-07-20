Under rules, providers must ensure users are notified of AI interactions and AI-generated content is marked

European Commission clarifies AI transparency requirements Under rules, providers must ensure users are notified of AI interactions and AI-generated content is marked

The European Commission on Monday published new guidelines aimed at helping providers and users of certain artificial intelligence (AI) systems comply with transparency requirements under the EU's AI Act, which will enter into force for most obligations on Aug. 2.

The guidelines clarify the responsibilities of AI providers and deployers regarding informing users when they are interacting with AI systems and ensuring that AI-generated or manipulated content can be identified.

Under the AI Act, providers of AI systems will be required to design systems that notify users when they are directly communicating with an AI, such as chatbots.

They will also need to include machine-readable markings to help detect AI-generated or altered content.

Deployers of AI systems will be required to inform users when they are exposed to deepfakes, AI-generated content on matters of public interest that lacks human review or editorial oversight, as well as emotion recognition and biometric categorization systems.

The EU Commission is also developing additional support tools, including an AI Act Service Desk, to help organizations understand and implement their obligations.