Former Greater Manchester mayor becomes the UK’s seventh prime minister since the 2016 Brexit referendum

PROFILE – ‘King of the North’ Andy Burnham takes power in Britain Former Greater Manchester mayor becomes the UK’s seventh prime minister since the 2016 Brexit referendum

Burnham returned to Parliament with decisive Makerfield by-election victory before rapidly securing backing of Labour lawmakers

Burnham enters Downing Street promising a long-term plan focused on economic renewal, lower household costs, public service reform and greater regional power





Andy Burnham has entered Downing Street as Britain’s new prime minister, completing a remarkable political journey from regional mayor and twice-defeated Labour leadership candidate to the country’s highest office.

Burnham was confirmed as Labour leader after standing unopposed in the contest to succeed Keir Starmer, who resigned following mounting unrest within the governing party, poor electoral results and a prolonged decline in public support.

The 56-year-old former Greater Manchester mayor becomes Britain’s seventh prime minister since the 2016 Brexit referendum, inheriting a government confronting weak economic growth, strained public services and the growing electoral threat posed by Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

His rise accelerated after he returned to the House of Commons in June, winning the Makerfield by-election with around 55% of the vote and defeating Reform UK candidate Robert Kenyon by more than 9,000 votes.

The victory removed the main procedural obstacle to a leadership bid, as Labour rules require candidates to be sitting lawmakers. Within weeks, Burnham had secured overwhelming support among Labour MPs and emerged as the sole candidate to replace Starmer.

It marked a dramatic reversal for a politician whose attempt to return to Westminster had been blocked by Labour’s National Executive Committee only months earlier.

Now, after nearly a decade building his reputation outside Westminster, the politician nicknamed the “King of the North” is returning not merely as a backbench lawmaker, but as prime minister.

Early life and entry into politics

Burnham was born in January 1970 in Aintree, near Liverpool, and grew up in a working-class Catholic family in the northwest of England.

He joined the Labour Party at 15 and later studied English at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge.

Before entering Parliament, he worked as a researcher for the late Labour politician Tessa Jowell, a parliamentary officer for the National Health Service Confederation, and an administrator for the Football Task Force.

He also served as a special adviser to Culture Secretary Chris Smith between 1998 and 2001.

Burnham was first elected to the House of Commons as the lawmaker for Leigh in the 2001 general election, when Prime Minister Tony Blair secured a second consecutive landslide victory for Labour.

His political identity was shaped by his northwestern roots and his involvement in the campaign for justice for the victims of the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster, in which 97 Liverpool football supporters eventually died as a result of a crush.

Cabinet posts and two leadership defeats

Burnham rose steadily through the Labour governments of Blair and Gordon Brown, holding several ministerial positions.

He served as a parliamentary private secretary, junior Home Office minister, health minister, chief secretary to the Treasury and culture secretary.

In 2009, Brown appointed him health secretary, replacing Alan Johnson. During his brief tenure, Burnham opposed further privatization of the National Health Service and promoted proposals for a national care service.

After Labour lost power in the 2010 general election, he entered the contest to replace Brown as party leader. Burnham finished fourth among five candidates in the election won by Ed Miliband.

He remained in senior opposition roles, serving as shadow education secretary and later shadow health secretary.

Burnham made a second bid for the Labour leadership after the party’s defeat in the 2015 general election. Initially regarded as a frontrunner, he eventually finished second behind Jeremy Corbyn.

He subsequently served as shadow home secretary under Corbyn and refused to join the wave of frontbench resignations aimed at forcing the Labour leader from office in 2016.

From Westminster to ‘King of the North’

In 2017, Burnham left Parliament to stand for mayor of Greater Manchester. He won more than 60% of the vote and was re-elected in 2021 and 2024.

His signature achievement was bringing Greater Manchester’s bus network back under public control, making it the first English region outside London to reverse bus deregulation.

The buses were integrated with other forms of transport under the Bee Network, which became the most visible symbol of Burnham’s approach to devolved government.

His national profile rose sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he challenged the Conservative government over financial support for Greater Manchester during regional lockdown negotiations.

Burnham accused ministers of treating northern England with contempt and demanded greater financial protection for workers and businesses.

The standoff strengthened his image as an advocate for regions neglected by London and earned him the nickname “King of the North.”

His model of locally driven economic reform, public transport integration and stronger regional authority became known by supporters as “Manchesterism.”

Blocked return, then a Westminster breakthrough

Speculation about Burnham’s return to national politics grew as Starmer’s government struggled with internal divisions, policy reversals and declining popularity.

An opportunity emerged in January when Andrew Gwynne stood down as MP for Gorton and Denton. Burnham sought permission to contest the by-election, but Labour’s National Executive Committee rejected his application.

The decision was widely viewed as an attempt by Starmer’s allies to prevent a potential leadership rival from returning to Parliament. It also triggered opposition from senior Labour figures and dozens of lawmakers.

A second opportunity came when Makerfield MP Josh Simons resigned, creating another by-election.

This time, Labour’s governing body permitted Burnham to seek the nomination. His overwhelming victory gave him a parliamentary platform at a critical moment for the government.

Burnham presented the result as a turning point, warning that Labour had a “final chance” to rebuild its relationship with disillusioned voters and offer a credible alternative to the populist right.

From challenger to Labour leader

Burnham’s return intensified pressure on Starmer, whose authority had been weakened by Labour’s heavy local election losses and growing calls from MPs for a change of leadership.

After Starmer resigned, Burnham quickly consolidated support across different sections of the parliamentary party. With potential rivals declining to stand, he was confirmed as Labour leader without a wider membership ballot.

In his first speech as leader, Burnham promised to end Labour’s internal divisions, restore public hope and shift power away from Westminster toward Britain’s nations, cities and regions.

He has presented himself as a pragmatic alternative to both the political establishment and Reform UK, combining calls for stronger public services and regional investment with a pledge to provide stability.

His next challenge will be turning the political appeal he built in Greater Manchester into a national governing program.

Burnham enters Downing Street promising a long-term plan focused on economic renewal, lower household costs, public service reform and greater regional power.

However, he will also face scrutiny over how his ambitions will be financed, whether he can maintain Labour unity and how he will approach foreign policy after years focused primarily on domestic and regional issues.