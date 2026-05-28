EU sanctions Israeli occupier groups, individuals in occupied West Bank for rights abuses

The EU imposed sanctions Thursday on four Israeli settler organizations and three individuals for "serious and systematic human rights abuses" against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The measures were adopted under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime following a political agreement reached by EU foreign ministers on May 11, the European Council announced in a statement.

Among those sanctioned are the Nachala Settlement Movement and director Daniella Weiss.

"Through its activities, the movement encourages and facilitates coercive acts that lead to the forced displacement of Palestinians. Nachala's outposts obstruct access to Palestinian agricultural and grazing land and have been persistent sources of settler violence," it said.

The EU also sanctioned the Israeli NGO Regavim and director Meir Deutsch, accusing the organization of lobbying for the demolition of Palestinian property and seeking to expand Israeli control across the West Bank.

Regavim also campaigned for the demolition of an EU-funded Palestinian primary school in the village of Jabbet al Dhib near Bethlehem, according to the EU Council.

The sanctions additionally target the NGO Hashomer Yosh and president Avichai Suissa.

The EU said the organization coordinated volunteers and provided support to violent "settlement outposts" in the West Bank, including the recruitment of armed volunteers involved in attacks against Palestinians.

The Amana cooperative association, linked to the settler movement Gush Emunim, was also listed.

The EU said Amana played a central role in financing and facilitating at least 30 "settlement outposts" associated with violence and the displacement of Palestinian communities.

Under the sanctions, all listed individuals and entities are subject to asset freezes within the EU, while the sanctioned individuals are also banned from traveling to EU member states.

Israeli occupiers carried out 540 attacks against Palestinians and their property across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in April, according to a monthly report issued by the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.

Since the start of the Israeli geocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the West Bank has witnessed an escalation in attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers, particularly in rural and Bedouin areas near settlements and outposts.