Tyre is home to several historic and archaeological sites recognized internationally for their cultural significance, says Youssef Raggi

Lebanese foreign minister urges halt to Israeli attacks on historic city of Tyre Tyre is home to several historic and archaeological sites recognized internationally for their cultural significance, says Youssef Raggi

Beirut is observing with “deep pain and profound concern” ongoing Israeli attacks on the ancient city of Tyre in southern Lebanon while urging an immediate halt to the strikes, Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi said Thursday.

In a statement posted on the US social media company X, Raggi said: “I’ve been following with deep pain and profound concern the ongoing Israeli attacks on the ancient city of Tyre.”

The attacks struck “historic old neighborhoods, churches, mosques, and cultural landmarks that have stood resilient for thousands of years.”

He added that he has launched “a series of intensive diplomatic contacts” aimed at demanding an “immediate” halt to the attacks.

Raggi said the diplomatic efforts are also intended to “raise the voice in defense of a civilizational heritage that should matter not only to Lebanon, but to the conscience of the entire world.”

The remarks came amid intensified Israeli strikes on the southern Lebanese city, which is home to several historic and archaeological sites recognized internationally for their cultural significance.