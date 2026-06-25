Bloc to remove duties on US industrial goods, grant preferential access to some agricultural, seafood products

EU gives final approval to tariff commitments under US trade deal Bloc to remove duties on US industrial goods, grant preferential access to some agricultural, seafood products

The EU Council on Thursday gave final approval to the bloc's tariff commitments under its trade framework with the US, clearing the way for the deal to enter into force.

In a statement, the council said member states formally adopted the two regulations linked to the EU-US Joint Statement of Aug. 21, 2025, completing the bloc's legislative process.

Under the measures, the EU will eliminate remaining customs duties on US industrial goods and provide preferential market access for certain US seafood and non-sensitive agricultural products.

The package also extends the suspension of duties on US lobster imports and broadens the measure to include processed lobster.

In return, the US committed under the broader framework to apply a 15% all-inclusive tariff ceiling on many EU exports, including several sectors previously exposed to higher duties.

The final approval came ahead of a July 4 deadline set by US President Donald Trump, who had threatened fresh tariffs if the bloc failed to move ahead with the agreement.

The regulations will now be signed and published in the EU's Official Journal and will enter into force the day after publication.

The European Parliament approved the tariff legislation last week, adding safeguards including a sunset clause under which the main tariff preferences will expire on Dec. 31, 2029, unless renewed.

The rules also allow the EU to suspend tariff preferences if Washington fails to keep certain commitments, including on tariffs affecting steel and aluminum derivative products.

The agreement is expected to ease immediate trade tensions between the two sides, though disputes remain over metals tariffs, digital regulation and other trade-related measures.