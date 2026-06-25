Public mortality surveillance system shows daily increase in fatalities since start of heat wave

Spain records 212 heat-related deaths since June 21 Public mortality surveillance system shows daily increase in fatalities since start of heat wave

Spain recorded 212 heat-related deaths between June 21 and 24, according to data released Thursday by the country's public mortality surveillance system.

The monitoring system, MoMo, reported the deaths since Saturday, when the heat wave officially began across Spain.

The data showed a steady daily increase in fatalities. MoMo recorded 13 deaths on Sunday, 38 on Monday, 66 on Tuesday and 95 on Wednesday.

The heat wave also broke multiple temperature records, including the highest temperature ever recorded in the northern region of Cantabria at 43.7C (110.7F).

Record-high overnight temperatures were also registered in the city of Zamora and the province of Almeria.

Spain's national weather service Aemet issued no red heat alerts for Thursday.

Temperatures were still expected to reach around 37-38C (98.6-100.4F) in several regions, while some areas were forecast to receive rainfall and thunderstorms.