London 'extreme heat' event cancelled due to extreme heat The UK heatwave disrupts transport and prompts organizers to cancel the climate gathering

An event on extreme heat governance planned as part of London Climate Action Week has been cancelled due to soaring temperatures affecting the country.

In a statement from the London School of Economics' Shaw Library, the event — titled "Extreme Heat: Improving governance and strengthening action around the world" — was announced to have been cancelled following a red warning for extreme heat issued by the UK Met Office.

The event was to feature expert assessments of the critical importance of improving extreme heat governance at a global scale, along with key challenges and opportunities in the field.

London heatwave

The extreme heatwave affecting the UK since Sunday has intensified over the past three days, causing widespread cancellations and disruptions to numerous underground and train services since Tuesday, with travel strongly advised against unless essential.

The Met Office had warned that temperatures could reach 37C (98.6F) across much of England on Wednesday and would rise to 38C (100.4F) on Thursday and Friday, with the possibility of those temperatures being exceeded.





*Writing by Zeynep Ozturhan in Ankara