New applicants will need to demonstrate compliance with Ukraine’s military obligations

EU extends temporary protection for Ukrainians fleeing war New applicants will need to demonstrate compliance with Ukraine’s military obligations

European Union member states have agreed to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war until March 2028, the bloc announced Wednesday.

The decision extends the current protection scheme by one additional year, providing greater certainty and stability for millions of displaced Ukrainians living in EU countries, according to a statement.

Under the new arrangement, temporary protection will continue to be available to displaced Ukrainians already benefiting from the status.

However, new applicants will face an additional requirement linked to military obligations in Ukraine.

According to the EU, future applicants for temporary protection will need to demonstrate that they comply with Ukraine’s military obligations.

The limitation will apply only to new applicants and will not affect people who already have temporary protection status in EU countries.

Temporary protection, introduced in March 2022 following the start of war in Ukraine, provides immediate collective protection for large numbers of displaced people who cannot safely return to their home country.

More than 4 million people displaced from Ukraine have received protection across the EU since the scheme was launched.

Those benefiting from temporary protection have access to a range of rights throughout the bloc, including residence permits, employment opportunities, housing, health care, social assistance and education for children.