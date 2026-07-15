Israel ranks 6th among destinations, over 60% of its exports tied to major maritime defense project, according to government

Germany approves $15.9B in arms exports in 1st half of year, with Ukraine top recipient Israel ranks 6th among destinations, over 60% of its exports tied to major maritime defense project, according to government

Germany approved export licenses for weapons and military equipment worth about €13.9 billion ($15.9 billion) in the first six months of 2026, with Ukraine the leading recipient, according to provisional figures released on Wednesday.

The government authorized exports totaling roughly €13.87 billion ($15.83 billion) from January through June. That included about €9.6 billion ($10,96 billion) in war weapons and €4.3 billion ($4.91 billion) in other military goods, the Economy Ministry said.

Ukraine received approvals worth about €2.5 billion ($2.85 billion), making it both the largest overall destination and the top non-EU recipient. The German government said the licenses were intended to support “Ukraine’s self-defense against Russia’s illegal war of aggression.”

Israel ranked sixth among the top destinations, with approved exports valued at about €799 million ($912 million). More than 60% of that total was linked to a major maritime defense project, the ministry said. Nearly 20% stemmed from German-Israeli industrial cooperation “in the interest of” the German armed forces, while the rest covered other military equipment that does not qualify as war weapons, according to the ministry.

Other leading recipients of German arms exports this year included the US, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Latvia, Norway, Estonia, and Slovenia.