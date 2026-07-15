Danish emergency services warn of wildfire risk amid extreme dryness Drought index reaches maximum level in parts of northern Jutland

Emergency services in northern Denmark warned Wednesday of an increased risk of wildfires as extremely dry conditions and high temperatures grip parts of the country.

"It is pure gunpowder at the moment. It is so dry that all it takes is a tiny ember," Jan Nedza, chief duty officer at North Jutland Emergency Services, told Danish public broadcaster DR.

The warning particularly concerns the northern municipalities of Frederikshavn, Hjorring, and Jammerbugt, as well as the island of Laeso, where the Danish Meteorological Institute's drought index has reached 10, the maximum level.

Nationwide, the index stands at 9.1 despite heavy rain and thunderstorms Monday, according to the report, meaning Denmark would need 91 millimeters (3.6 inches) of rain for the soil to become fully saturated again.

Nedza warned that dry branches and vegetation provide fuel for fires, saying "a small ember is enough to start a large fire."

Potential ignition sources include discarded cigarettes, broken glass reflecting sunlight, and grills placed on grass, according to the report.

No burning ban has yet been imposed, with authorities warning that frequent restrictions could reduce their effectiveness.

Rain, stronger winds, and lower temperatures are forecast from Friday, DR reported.