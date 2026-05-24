'Europe to continue working with international partners to seize this moment for lasting diplomatic solution,' von der Leyen says

EU Commission chief welcomes progress toward US-Iran deal 'Europe to continue working with international partners to seize this moment for lasting diplomatic solution,' von der Leyen says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday welcomed progress toward a possible agreement between the US and Iran, stressing the need for a deal that would reduce tensions and prevent further escalation in the region.

"I welcome the progress towards an agreement between the US and Iran. We need a deal that truly de-escalates the conflict, reopens the Strait of Hormuz and guarantees toll free full freedom of navigation," von der Leyen said through the US social media company X.

She reiterated that Iran "must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon" and called on Tehran to end actions she described as "destabilizing in the region, directly or through proxies, as well as its unjustified and repeated attacks on its neighbours."

"Europe will continue working with international partners to seize this moment for a lasting diplomatic solution. And to contain the spillover of this conflict, notably on supply chains and energy prices," von der Leyen wrote.

After a call with regional leaders, US President Donald Trump on Saturday said an agreement with Iran to end the war that began on Feb. 28 and led to the de facto closure of the strait was "largely negotiated" and awaited finalization.