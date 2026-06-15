Friedrich Merz congratulates President Trump and Iranian side, says deal could boost global economy and strengthen Middle East security

German chancellor welcomes US-Iran agreement, calls it diplomatic breakthrough Friedrich Merz congratulates President Trump and Iranian side, says deal could boost global economy and strengthen Middle East security

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed an agreement reached between the US and Iran, describing it as a diplomatic breakthrough and congratulating US President Donald Trump and the Iranian side.

In a post Monday on the US social media platform X, Merz said the agreement could help revive the global economy and contribute to greater stability in the Middle East.

"I welcome the agreement between the U.S. and Iran and congratulate President Trump and the Iranian side on this diplomatic breakthrough," he said.

"This can pave the way towards a reinvigorated global economy and a more secure Middle East. It is crucial to implement it with determination," he added.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the US and Iran had reached an agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.

