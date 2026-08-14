2nd edition of World Humanoid Robot Games tests machines on soccer, martial arts and factory chores

Over 2,000 humanoid robots to compete in Beijing games 2nd edition of World Humanoid Robot Games tests machines on soccer, martial arts and factory chores

More than 2,000 humanoid robots from 16 countries are set to compete in Beijing this month, quadrupling participation from last year's inaugural event, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

The second edition of the World Humanoid Robot Games, scheduled for Aug. 22-26, has attracted 666 teams and 2,056 robots, it said.

Participants include teams from the US, Germany, Japan and Brazil, Xinhua reported, citing Jiang Guangzhi, director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology.

Chinese teams account for 641 of the registered teams.

The event will feature more than 30 competitions, including running and football, as well as newly added long jump, weightlifting, tug-of-war and table tennis.

Other contests will move beyond sports, testing robots on tasks such as assembly, housekeeping, emergency response and sorting books in settings designed to resemble factories, hotels, homes and logistics facilities.

The games are designed to test how well humanoid robots can move, maintain balance and manipulate objects, according to the report.

Organizers said some competition rules could eventually contribute to technical standards for industrial use.

The event gained international attention last year when the first games featured more than 500 robots from 280 teams representing 16 countries.

China's robotics push

Humanoid robots have since become a prominent part of China's technology push.

Videos of Chinese humanoid robots performing martial arts and gymnastic routines at the country's Spring Festival Gala on Feb. 16 went viral worldwide.

A Chinese government official said in July that the country's humanoid robot output is expected to exceed 100,000 units this year as the sector moves toward wider commercial use.

The games also serve as a showcase for an industry China now dominates commercially.

Chinese manufacturers accounted for more than 97% of global humanoid robot shipments in the first half of 2026, according to California-based market research firm Smart Analytics Global.

The industry's rise has also strained ties with Washington.

The US Federal Communications Commission on July 29 restricted new foreign-made humanoid and quadruped robots from receiving the authorization generally required for import, marketing or sale in the US, citing cybersecurity and national security risks.

The restrictions do not affect robots already authorized for use in the US but could limit Chinese manufacturers' access to a key prospective market as they expand overseas.