Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi calls memorandum a major step toward ending the crisis, voices hope for safe navigation through Strait of Hormuz, progress on Iran's nuclear issue

Japan welcomes US-Iran agreement, urges implementation Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi calls memorandum a major step toward ending the crisis, voices hope for safe navigation through Strait of Hormuz, progress on Iran's nuclear issue

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday welcomed a memorandum agreed to between the US and Iran on ending hostilities, describing it as a significant step toward resolving the crisis.

In a statement posted on the US social media platform X, Takaichi said Japan had consistently maintained that the most important priority was to achieve a rapid de-escalation of the situation and had engaged in active diplomatic efforts toward that goal.

"From this perspective, we welcome the agreement on this memorandum as a major step toward bringing the situation to a close," she said.

Takaichi said the agreement was the result of the parties' commitment to pursuing a diplomatic solution and conducting negotiations with persistence. She also praised the efforts of countries that have played a mediating role throughout the process.

"We highly value the efforts of the countries concerned that have served as mediators up to this point," she said.

Looking ahead, Takaichi expressed strong hope that the memorandum would be steadily implemented, that free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz would be effectively ensured, and that a final agreement on issues including Iran's nuclear program would be reached as soon as possible.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the US and Iran had reached an agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.

