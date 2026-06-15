Late equalizer by Daichi Kamada saves Japan from defeat, placing them at top of Group F while denying Dutch victory

Japan upset Netherlands with late equalizer to draw 2-2 Late equalizer by Daichi Kamada saves Japan from defeat, placing them at top of Group F while denying Dutch victory

Japan held the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw Sunday after a late equalizer in their Group F match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Netherlands controlled much of the first half, pushing Japan back and repeatedly looking to use their height advantage through crosses and headers, but the Japanese defense held firm.

Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk broke the deadlock in the 51st minute, heading in a pinpoint cross from Ryan Gravenberch.

Japan responded six minutes later when Keito Nakamura drove toward the edge of the box and fired a shot into the corner to make it 1-1.

The Dutch regained the lead in the 64th minute through Crysencio Summerville, who dribbled across the top of the box before hammering the ball into the bottom corner.

Japan then took control as the Netherlands dropped deeper to protect their lead, patiently probing the Dutch defense for another equalizer.

Their pressure paid off in the 88th minute when Daichi Kamada delivered a cross for Koki Ogawa, who headed home to rescue a point for Japan.

The result left Japan top of Group F, with the Netherlands in second.