8 unauthorized gunmen took control of vessel 4 nautical miles south of Mareeyo, UKMTO says

Cargo vessel hijacked off Somalia: UK maritime agency 8 unauthorized gunmen took control of vessel 4 nautical miles south of Mareeyo, UKMTO says

A cargo vessel was hijacked off Somalia on Monday after eight armed men boarded and took control of the ship, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

In a warning notice, UKMTO said it received a report of an incident 4 nautical miles south of Mareeyo, Somalia.

The company security officer of the cargo vessel reported that the ship had been boarded by eight unauthorized armed persons who took control of the vessel, the agency said.

The statement did not disclose the vessel’s ownership, and no group has claimed responsibility as of 1300GMT.

Piracy was widespread off Somalia’s coast from 2008 to 2018 before declining. Incidents began increasing again in late 2023 amid heightened regional security tensions.​​​​​​​

