North Korea, Vietnam discuss ways to boost cooperation on public security, law enforcement Visiting Vietnamese public security minister meets with North Korean counterpart in Pyongyang

North Korea and Vietnam held talks in Pyongyang over the weekend to discuss ways to bolster cooperation on public security and law enforcement, state media reported Monday.

North Korea's Public Security Minister Pang Tu-sop and his Vietnamese counterpart Luong Tam Quang met Sunday and exchanged "the successes and experience gained by the public security organizations…in the field of law enforcement," the Korean Central News Agency reported.

The two also “discussed the issues of expanding and developing bilateral exchange and cooperation,” it said.

The Vietnamese delegation arrived in the North Korean capital on Saturday, adding to a series of trips by Hanoi officials to North Korea in recent months.

Last month, Vietnam's Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung visited Pyongyang and met with Jo Yong-won, chairman of the Supreme People's Assembly's standing committee, and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.

That visit followed a summit in October between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Vietnamese President To Lam -- the first visit by a top Vietnamese leader to the North in 18 years.

