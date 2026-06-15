China launches 8 satellites aboard commercial Lijian-1 rocket

Anadolu staff
15 June 2026•Update: 15 June 2026
China on Monday launched eight satellites into orbit aboard a Lijian-1 carrier rocket, state media reported.
The rocket lifted off from a commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwestern China and successfully deployed the satellites into their planned orbit, state-run Xinhua News reported.
The mission was the 13th flight of the Lijian-1 rocket series, one of China's key commercial launch vehicles.
The Lijian-1 was developed by CAS Space, a commercial spaceflight company established by the Institute of Mechanics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.