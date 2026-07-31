Bus traveling from Setif veers off road and overturns in Boumerdes province, injuring 44 people, Civil Protection says

At least 25 killed, 44 injured as passenger bus overturns in northern Algeria Bus traveling from Setif veers off road and overturns in Boumerdes province, injuring 44 people, Civil Protection says

At least 25 people were killed and 44 others injured after a passenger bus veered off the road and overturned in Algeria's northern Boumerdes province on Friday, the country's Civil Protection said.

The bus, traveling from Setif province, was involved in what authorities described as a "tragic" traffic accident after it swerved off the road and overturned in Boumerdes.

Civil Protection said the death toll had risen to 25, while 44 people were injured, adding that rescue operations were ongoing.