‘If Israel does not implement (its obligations under agreement), we will not implement ours either,’ senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad tells Anadolu

Hamas says it agrees to written Gaza ceasefire deal for 2nd phase tied to Israeli compliance ‘If Israel does not implement (its obligations under agreement), we will not implement ours either,’ senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad tells Anadolu

Agreement is ‘painful and difficult’ but aims to end Israel's ‘genocide’ in Gaza and thwart plans to displace Palestinians, Hamad says

Agreement provides for Israel's gradual withdrawal from Gaza, National Committee assuming its duties, deployment of international forces and dismantling of armed gangs, Hamad adds

The Palestinian group Hamas has agreed to a written agreement for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire based on a "comprehensive package" of reciprocal and simultaneous commitments, conditional on Israel's full implementation of the first phase, senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad told Anadolu on Friday.

Hamad, a member of Hamas' political bureau and its negotiating delegation, said the group had approved a "clear, written agreement" covering Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, reconstruction, the deployment of international forces, the assumption of duties by the National Committee for Administration of Gaza, and weapons arrangements.

He said implementation of the second phase depends on Israel first fulfilling all of its obligations under the first phase, adding that the agreement should be treated as a single, integrated package.

"If Israel does not implement (its obligations under the agreement), we will not implement ours either," Hamad said.

On the weapons issue, Hamad said the agreement provides for heavy weapons to be placed under the responsibility of the National Committee for Administration of Gaza as the remaining provisions are implemented.

Those provisions, he said, include Israel's gradual withdrawal from Gaza leading to a full pullout, the National Committee assuming its duties, the deployment of international forces, and the dismantling of armed gangs that he said operate on "Israel's behalf."

Hamad said the agreement also provides for an international oversight committee to monitor implementation on an ongoing basis.

He said Hamas will participate in a new round of talks in the coming days to finalize implementation mechanisms and timelines. The movement's negotiating delegation is expected to meet mediators, US representatives, and Nikolay Mladenov, whom Hamad identified as the high representative of the Board of Peace.

Hamad noted that Israel has not officially announced its approval of the agreement.

He described the agreement as "painful and difficult" for Hamas, saying the movement had hoped for a better deal but accepted it because of conditions in Gaza, what he described as an ongoing "genocide," and the humanitarian catastrophe.

He said Hamas accepted the agreement to spare Gaza further destruction and what he described as Israeli "satanic" plans to displace Palestinians from the enclave and continue the offensive.

Hamad added that the agreement followed "Palestinian national consultations and meetings with Palestinian factions" to ensure a unified, consensus-based Palestinian position.