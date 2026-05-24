'We will work with our international partners to seize this moment and achieve a long-term diplomatic settlement,' Keir Starmer says

British premier welcomes progress toward US-Iran agreement, urges long-term diplomatic settlement 'We will work with our international partners to seize this moment and achieve a long-term diplomatic settlement,' Keir Starmer says

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday welcomed progress toward a potential agreement between the US and Iran, stressing the need for international efforts to secure a lasting diplomatic solution.

Starmer said on the US social media platform X that Britain would work with partners to capitalize on the opportunity for long-term stability.

"We need to see an agreement that brings the conflict to an end and reopens the Strait of Hormuz, with unconditional and unrestricted freedom of navigation," he added.

He reiterated the UK's position that Iran "must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon" and said his government would continue efforts to protect British citizens from the impact of the conflict.

"We will work with our international partners to seize this moment and achieve a long-term diplomatic settlement," Starmer said.

After a call with regional leaders, US President Donald Trump on Saturday said an agreement with Iran to end the war that began on Feb. 28 and led to de facto closure of the strait was "largely negotiated" and awaited finalization.