Disabled people in Netherlands still face major barriers, report finds Researchers find that many disabled people continue to face challenges in everyday life

People with disabilities in the Netherlands are still unable to participate fully in society, despite government promises made a decade ago, according to a new report from the Netherlands Institute for Human Rights.

Researchers found that many disabled people continue to face challenges in everyday life. One in four respondents said they feel they do not matter in society, while half said they take part in fewer social activities than they would like.

Healthcare remains a major concern. Around one-third of respondents reported serious difficulties in accessing suitable care or support. In education, many said schools and universities still do not provide enough adjustments to help students with disabilities succeed.

The report also highlighted problems in the labor market, where more than a quarter of disabled people said they face unequal opportunities when looking for work.

Financial concerns are widespread. More than one-third of respondents worry about having enough money in the future. Concerns include possible benefit cuts, rising healthcare costs and the expense of essential assistive devices.

The institute said the Dutch government has made some progress but is still failing to meet many of its commitments. It noted that people with disabilities often face several barriers at the same time, making it harder for them to participate equally in society.

