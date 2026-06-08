Tensions rise ahead of demonstration where shared bicycles and electric scooters are set on fire

Thousands protest new education policies in Brussels Tensions rise ahead of demonstration where shared bicycles and electric scooters are set on fire

The protest began at Poelaert Square near the Palace of Justice, where between 500 and 1,000 participants initially gathered, according to Dutch-language broadcaster VRT.

The crowd later grew as marchers advanced toward Brussels Central Station via Regentschapsstraat and Koningsplein.

Police said approximately 2,500 people took part in the demonstration at its peak at Poelaertplein.

Participants voiced opposition to education reforms introduced by the government of the French Community and condemned what they described as disproportionate police violence during previous demonstrations.

The demonstration remained largely peaceful at Poelaert Square throughout the day, apart from the use of firecrackers and other fireworks.

Police, who maintained a considerable distance and did not intervene at any point during the protest, reported no major incidents.

Earlier in the day, tensions were reported near Brussels Central Station and the Mont des Arts area ahead of the demonstration, where shared bicycles and electric scooters were set on fire.

Dissatisfaction within the French-speaking education sector remains high despite the recent approval of the contested measures by the Parliament of the French Community.

The education collective Mars Attacks! announced plans to continue mobilization efforts, with demonstrations or actions scheduled daily over the next two weeks in various cities across Wallonia.