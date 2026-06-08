Chancellor Merz told French President Macron that construction of joint aircraft ‘will not proceed,’ putting an end to years-long stalemate surrounding multibillion-euro project, according to business daily Handelsblatt

Germany, France stop joint FCAS fighter jet project, report says Chancellor Merz told French President Macron that construction of joint aircraft ‘will not proceed,’ putting an end to years-long stalemate surrounding multibillion-euro project, according to business daily Handelsblatt

Germany and France will halt their joint European fighter jet (FCAS) project, press reports said Monday.

According to the business daily Handelsblatt, Chancellor Friedrich Merz told French President Emmanuel Macron that the construction of a joint aircraft “will not proceed.” This finally puts an end to the years-long stalemate surrounding the multi-billion-euro project.

The FCAS (Future Combat Air System) fighter jet project was considered one of Europe’s most ambitious defense programs. Germany, France, and Spain aimed to jointly develop a next-generation networked air combat system, which was scheduled to enter service in the 2040s.

However, the multibillion-euro project had been bogged down for years by disputes between the participating nations and the defense industry. Delays occur time and again because the partners could not agree on responsibilities, technologies, and the allocation of contracts.