Denmark's Frederiksen unveils 3rd government, reshuffles key ministers

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday unveiled her third government, introducing a new coalition administration that includes four parties and several high-profile ministerial changes.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Frederiksen will remain prime minister in the new government, which consists of 21 ministers, including 11 women and 10 men.

One of the most significant changes sees Peter Hummelgaard move from the Justice Ministry to become finance minister, while Nicolai Wammen takes over as justice minister.

Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, leader of the Moderates party and one of Denmark's most prominent political figures, will remain in his post.

The new cabinet also includes Pia Olsen Dyhr as minister of economy and interior, while Jeppe Bruus becomes defense minister.

Other key appointments include Martin Lidegaard as minister for business and competitiveness, Christina Egelund as minister for research, education and digitalization, and Samira Nawa as minister for climate, energy and utilities.

Frederiksen's new center-left coalition brings together the Social Democrats, the Moderates, the Socialist People's Party, and the Social Liberal Party.

The coalition does not hold a parliamentary majority and is expected to rely on support from smaller left-wing parties, including the Red-Green Alliance and the Alternative.

The government was formally presented to King Frederik X at Amalienborg Palace on Wednesday morning, while outgoing ministers are scheduled to attend a farewell audience later in the day.