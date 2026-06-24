Colombia beat DR Congo 1-0 to stay in World Cup knockout hunt

Colombia secured a 1-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, keeping their hopes of advancing from Group K alive at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The match at Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico remained deadlocked for much of the evening as DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi produced a series of saves to frustrate the South Americans.

Colombia finally found a breakthrough in the 76th minute when defender Daniel Munoz scored the game's only goal, securing all three points.

The result lifted Colombia's tally in Group K, but they were denied the chance to clinch top spot after Portugal routed Uzbekistan 5-0 earlier Tuesday. That victory ensured Colombia could not win the group on the night.

Co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, the 2026 FIFA World Cup began on June 11 and will feature 48 nations competing through July 19.

