Request was made in emails with social media giant, New York Times reports, citing 4 people familiar withe the matter

US presses Meta to agree to AI reviews as security concerns rise: Report Request was made in emails with social media giant, New York Times reports, citing 4 people familiar withe the matter

The Trump administration is pressing tech giant Meta to voluntarily submit its artificial intelligence models for federal review, allowing the government to assess the systems’ capabilities and potential vulnerabilities, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Citing four people familiar with the confidential request, the report said the request was made in emails with Meta, which owns the social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, among others.

The move comes less than two weeks after the government ordered Anthropic to restrict access to its newest AI model, citing national security concerns.

People familiar with the request said Meta is the only major US developer of AI technology that has not reached an agreement to voluntarily share its models with the federal government for review, said the report.

Other leading firms—including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, xAI, and Microsoft—have all reached agreements to submit their systems to a federal AI safety group known as the Center for AI Standards and Innovation.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order assigning the federal government responsibility for reviewing AI systems. The order requires technology companies to allow up to 30 days for US officials to evaluate AI models before they are released to the public and sets a deadline of the end of July for the government to establish a formal review process.