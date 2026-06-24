Lower chamber passes 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act by vote of 358-32

US House passes bipartisan housing bill Lower chamber passes 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act by vote of 358-32

The US House of Representatives passed a bipartisan housing package Tuesday, sending it to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature.

The lower chamber passed the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act by a vote of 358-32.

The bill seeks to reduce housing costs by linking federal grants to new construction, creating incentives for local governments to expand housing supply, and speeding up environmental review processes, among other measures.

It cleared the Senate by a vote of 85-5 on Monday.

The passage marks a rare bipartisan accomplishment in an otherwise gridlocked Congress during Trump’s second term, delivering Republicans—who hold control of both chambers—a much-needed political win on the highly sensitive issue of reducing costs just months before the midterm elections.

