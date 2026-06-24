Hakeem Jeffries says trying to get additional $80 billion to continue 'to waste taxpayer money on an endless war in the Middle East...is beyond reckless'

US House minority leader blasts Trump, Hegseth over reported $80B Iran war funding plan Hakeem Jeffries says trying to get additional $80 billion to continue 'to waste taxpayer money on an endless war in the Middle East...is beyond reckless'

US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Tuesday blasted a reported plan by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to seek $80 billion in additional funding for the Iran war, arguing the administration was wasting taxpayer money on a “reckless and costly war of choice.”

US President "Donald Trump and Republicans have plunged America into a reckless and costly war of choice that has been a disaster," Jeffries told reporters.

His remarks came right after the Senate approved a House-passed resolution directing Trump to withdraw US armed forces from hostilities against Iran. Four Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the resolution.

"We're thankful that earlier today, led by Senate Democrats, the Senate passed our war powers resolution demanding that Trump and Republicans end this reckless and costly war of choice in Iran once and for all," Jeffries said.

He argued that Congress should not approve additional funding for the military operation, which he labeled "Operation Epic Failure."

"We shouldn't spend another dime of taxpayer dollars on Operation Epic Failure, that has been a disaster for the national security and the economic interests of the American people," he said.

Jeffries responded to reports that Hegseth is expected to appear before House Republicans on Wednesday to seek an additional $80 billion to fund operations related to the Iran conflict.

"The notion that they'll come up to Capitol Hill to try to get an additional $80 billion to continue to waste taxpayer money on an endless war in the Middle East...is beyond reckless.

"When Pete Hegseth comes up to Capitol Hill tomorrow, what he should do is submit his letter of resignation," Jeffries said.

The military has faced mounting costs from multiple operations this year, including the conflict with Iran—estimated by the Pentagon at $29 billion in mid-May and likely higher now—as well as the campaign in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of the country's leader and ongoing missions targeting suspected drug-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.

Any request by the Pentagon for additional funding would first require approval from the White House Office of Management and Budget before being submitted to Congress. The Defense Department's budget for fiscal year 2026 stands at about $1 trillion.

