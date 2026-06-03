Group aims to boost travel demand with flexible ticket changes ahead of peak season

Air France-KLM says no summer fuel shortage risk, pledges to 'transport all customers’ Group aims to boost travel demand with flexible ticket changes ahead of peak season

Air France-KLM said Wednesday it does not expect any jet fuel shortages this summer and will operate its full flight schedule during the peak holiday season.

“Air France, KLM and Transavia will transport all their customers this summer,” CEO Benjamin Smith said in a statement, adding that fuel supply indicators were “positive” for the July and August peak period.

The group said it is continuously monitoring fuel availability across its network and that current information allows it to confirm full operations during the summer season.

It said it will operate nearly 2,200 flights per day to more than 320 destinations worldwide during the peak travel months.

Air France-KLM also announced a promotional campaign starting June 3, offering fee-free ticket changes across all fare types in an effort to increase flexibility for passengers.

The group said the offer also includes additional benefits such as bonus loyalty miles on long-haul economy flights booked during the campaign.

It added that confirmed bookings will not be subject to fare adjustments in case of fuel price increases, saying customers can “book with confidence.”