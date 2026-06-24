More than 1,700 participants from over 90 countries and regions to discuss future of global economy, technological innovation

Summer Davos Forum opens in China as Premier Li Qiang highlights innovation, international cooperation More than 1,700 participants from over 90 countries and regions to discuss future of global economy, technological innovation

The 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, widely known as the Summer Davos Forum, opened in the northeastern Chinese coastal city of Dalian on Wednesday, bringing together more than 1,700 participants from over 90 countries and regions to discuss the future of the global economy, technological innovation and international cooperation.

The three-day gathering, organized by the World Economic Forum, is being held under the theme "Innovating at Scale" and comes at a time when governments and businesses worldwide are grappling with economic uncertainty, rapid technological change and shifting geopolitical dynamics, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Addressing the opening plenary session, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said innovation-driven development remains the cornerstone of China's long-term economic resilience and sustainable growth.

Li said the Chinese economy has demonstrated "stability, innovation, vitality and integration with the rest of the world" at the start of the country's 15th Five-Year Plan period covering 2026-2030.

He attributed China's steady economic performance to a stable development environment and continued investment in innovation.

The premier highlighted the rapid expansion of China's artificial intelligence (AI) industry, describing its growth as "explosive."

The Summer Davos Forum is focusing on how emerging technologies, including AI, can be translated into tangible economic benefits.

Participants are also discussing China's economic outlook, industrial transformation, green development and the future of global trade and investment.

At the same time, Li stressed the importance of international collaboration, arguing that innovation-driven cooperation is essential to overcoming challenges facing the global economy.

"Innovation-driven cooperation is an inevitable choice to overcome the global growth dilemma," he said, calling for stronger partnerships among governments, businesses and research institutions to address shared challenges and unlock new sources of growth.

The Summer Davos Forum, launched in 2007, serves as the World Economic Forum's flagship event in China and is often viewed as a platform for emerging business leaders, policymakers and innovators.

This year's meeting takes place amid growing global competition in advanced technologies, particularly AI, as countries seek to balance innovation, economic growth and regulatory oversight.

Over the next three days, delegates are expected to examine how technological breakthroughs can be scaled across industries, the future trajectory of China's economy, and ways to strengthen international cooperation in an increasingly interconnected but fragmented world economy.

