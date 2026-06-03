Foreign minister says ‘Heroes of the UPA’ name was chosen by soldiers who ‘had not the slightest anti-Polish intentions’

Ukraine calls for dialogue with Poland as tensions flare over military unit title Foreign minister says ‘Heroes of the UPA’ name was chosen by soldiers who ‘had not the slightest anti-Polish intentions’

Ukraine on Wednesday called for dialogue and closer ties with Poland after tensions flared over the government's decision to name a military unit after the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), a nationalist force responsible for the massacre of tens of thousands of ethnic Poles during World War II.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the unit's name was chosen by soldiers who "had not the slightest anti-Polish intentions."

"Their aim was to honor those who, many years ago, also fought against imperial Moscow, Bolshevik-communist occupation and repression," he wrote on US social media platform X.

Sybiha urged both sides to "reduce the level of emotions," leave issues of shared history to professional historians and focus on their "common enemy" as well as strengthening European security.

"The escalation of tensions between Ukraine and Poland brings no benefits to either Ukrainians or Poles," he said.

Sybiha noted that the two countries had spent nearly two years rebuilding dialogue, including resuming exhumations and reburials of war victims and restarting a congress of historians to address contentious historical issues through archival research and scholarly debate.

"It must not be undermined or fuel a spiral of hatred," he said. "All the more so in a situation where, over all of us—Ukrainians, Poles, and other Europeans—the threat from our age-old enemy, Russia, looms once again.

Sybiha also thanked Poland for its "leading role" in supporting Ukraine in the war with Russia, expressing the wish to discuss all issues, "including the most difficult ones," in a spirit of mutual understanding and openness.

On May 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree granting a special operations unit the honorary title of “Heroes of the UPA,” describing the decision as part of efforts to restore the historical traditions of Ukraine’s national military forces.

The move immediately triggered outrage across Poland’s political spectrum.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki announced plans to seek the revocation of the Order of the White Eagle, Poland’s highest state distinction, awarded to Zelenskyy following Russia’s war in 2022.