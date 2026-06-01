Details of new government expected after prime minister's meeting with king

Denmark gets new government led by Mette Frederiksen Details of new government expected after prime minister's meeting with king

Denmark is set to get a new government led by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen after coalition negotiations were completed, the broadcaster DR reported on Monday.

Frederiksen is scheduled to meet King Frederik X aboard the Royal Ship Dannebrog in the city of Odense, the Danish Royal House said in its official calendar.

The meeting is expected to formalize the establishment of the new government following the conclusion of negotiations among coalition partners.

In a post on Instagram, Frederiksen confirmed she was on her way to meet the monarch.

Details of the new government's composition are expected to be announced after the meeting with the king.

The formation of the new administration comes after weeks of political negotiations aimed at securing a governing majority.