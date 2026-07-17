Bloc, EU member states stand ready to engage with new parliament, says foreign policy chief

EU welcomes inaugural session of Syria's parliament, backs political transition Bloc, EU member states stand ready to engage with new parliament, says foreign policy chief

The European Union on Thursday welcomed the inaugural session of Syria's parliament, hailing it as another positive step in the country's ongoing political transition.

In a statement issued on behalf of the bloc, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the People’s Assembly is expected to play a key role in addressing the aspirations of all sectors of Syrian society.

"As part of a Syrian-owned and Syrian-led political transition, and within its mandate, one of its major tasks will be to adopt a new Constitution and contribute to substantial reforms for the future of Syria," she said.

According to the statement, the success of Syria's political transition will depend on the parliament's ability to help establish an inclusive political system based on the rule of law, political pluralism, and transparent elections.

Reaffirming its support for Syria's transition, the EU said it remains committed to assisting the country's recovery and reconstruction, alongside continued humanitarian aid to help provide basic services to those in need.

The EU and its member states also expressed readiness to engage with the parliament and its members to support capacity building and good governance, while cooperating on shared objectives, including respect for international law and the UN Charter.

On Sunday, the People's Assembly held its inaugural session in Damascus in the presence of President Ahmad al-Sharaa and senior government officials.

The session came days after Sharaa issued a decree naming the parliament's full membership, including one-third of members appointed by the president.

The 210-member body consists of 140 members elected through provincial electoral bodies and 70 presidential appointees under the country's temporary electoral system.

The formation of the new parliament marks a key stage in rebuilding Syria's state institutions following the Assad regime’s ouster on Dec. 8, 2024, ending decades of Baath Party rule.