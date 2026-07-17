Complaint accuses Lisbon-based soldier of involvement in war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Gaza

Rights group files war crimes complaint in Portugal against Israeli soldier Complaint accuses Lisbon-based soldier of involvement in war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Gaza

The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) has filed a criminal complaint in Portugal against Israeli soldier Etamar Ivry, alleging his involvement in war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide during Israel's attacks in Gaza, the organization said.

The complaint was submitted under a law that provides for universal jurisdiction over serious violations of international humanitarian law, according to the statement by HRF.

The foundation said Ivry, a member of the 890th Paratroopers Battalion in the Israeli army's 35th Paratroopers Brigade, is currently in Lisbon and that the complaint concerns alleged actions carried out during the establishment of the Netzarim Corridor in Gaza between November and December 2023.

HRF said its investigation was based on social media posts shared by Ivry, including videos showing controlled demolitions of civilian infrastructure in Gaza.

The organization noted that the footage documented demolitions in areas near the Netzarim Corridor and Al Rashid Street.

The foundation added that Ivry's unit took part in the destruction of civilian structures as part of a wider attack that resulted in extensive damage to infrastructure in Gaza.

The complaint accused Ivry of war crimes, including intentionally targeting civilian objects and extensive destruction of property as well as crimes against humanity including extermination and genocide.

"This case represents a critical test of whether Portugal will fulfill its international legal obligations or protect alleged war criminals," the organization said.

