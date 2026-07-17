US redirects 3 commercial vessels attempting to breach Iran blockade: CENTCOM

Merve Gül Aydoğan Ağlarcı
17 July 2026•Update: 17 July 2026
The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said Thursday that American forces redirected three commercial vessels allegedly attempting to breach an ongoing US naval blockade against Iran.
"As of today, American forces have redirected 3 commercial vessels trying to run the blockade, disabled 1 that didn’t comply, and boarded 1 to ensure full compliance with the ongoing U.S. naval blockade against Iran," CENTCOM said in a post on the US social media platform X.
It said US Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted a verification boarding aboard the motor tanker "Wen Yao" in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.
CENTCOM added that the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters remain open except for vessels attempting to violate what it described as "America's steel wall blockade."