US military says 1 vessel boarded, another disabled after allegedly failing to comply

US redirects 3 commercial vessels attempting to breach Iran blockade: CENTCOM US military says 1 vessel boarded, another disabled after allegedly failing to comply

The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said Thursday that American forces redirected three commercial vessels allegedly attempting to breach an ongoing US naval blockade against Iran.

"As of today, American forces have redirected 3 commercial vessels trying to run the blockade, disabled 1 that didn’t comply, and boarded 1 to ensure full compliance with the ongoing U.S. naval blockade against Iran," CENTCOM said in a post on the US social media platform X.

It said US Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted a verification boarding aboard the motor tanker "Wen Yao" in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

CENTCOM added that the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters remain open except for vessels attempting to violate what it described as "America's steel wall blockade."

