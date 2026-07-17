One person injured as attack cuts power, damages electrical facilities and fuel tank at airport in Sistan and Baluchestan Province

US strike damages Iranshahr Airport in southeastern Iran One person injured as attack cuts power, damages electrical facilities and fuel tank at airport in Sistan and Baluchestan Province

US strike hit Iranshahr Airport in southeastern Iran early Friday, injuring one person and damaging electrical facilities and a fuel tank, according to Iranian state TV.

The broadcaster said at least one US projectile struck the airport in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, triggering a power outage.

It added that one civilian was injured in the attack.

The strike came as US attacks continued across southern Iran, where Iranian media said bridges near Bandar Khamir were hit, while explosions and damage were also reported in Bandar Abbas, Bushehr, Qeshm Island, Sirik and Ahvaz.

Regional tensions have escalated since February, when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran, while Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.

Iran and the US signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding last month aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement. Tensions, however, escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.

