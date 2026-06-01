Deployment extended by up to 6 months to support Ukraine aid operations

Dutch Patriot systems to remain in Poland to protect NATO logistics hub Deployment extended by up to 6 months to support Ukraine aid operations

Dutch Patriot air defense systems and around 150 troops will remain in Poland for up to six more months to protect a key NATO logistics hub supporting Ukraine, according to TVP World on Monday.

The deployment at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport in southeastern Poland was due to end in early June but has been extended at the request of NATO and Polish authorities.

Located less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the Ukrainian border, the airport serves as a major transit hub for Western military aid destined for Ukraine.

“This decision underlines our support for Ukraine and shows that the Netherlands stands ready when NATO and allies call on us,” Dutch Defense Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius said.

The mission is part of a rotating NATO deployment, with several alliance members contributing air defense systems over time.

The Netherlands took over the role from Germany in December 2025, deploying a broader air defense package that includes Patriot systems, NASAMS missiles and counter-drone equipment.

Under the new arrangement, the Patriot systems and around 150 troops will remain in Poland until early December at the latest, while the remaining systems and personnel will return to the Netherlands this month.