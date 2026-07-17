New product, called Truth API, will launch on Aug. 1

Truth Social to offer Wall Street firms faster access to Trump's posts New product, called Truth API, will launch on Aug. 1

Truth Social, the social media platform owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), will begin selling Wall Street firms faster access to market-moving posts from US President Donald Trump and other high-profile accounts, according to local media reports.

The new product, called Truth API, will launch on Aug. 1 and provide institutional customers with a “direct, licensed, real-time" feed of posts from the top 10-ranking accounts, including Trump's, CNN reported, citing a statement from Kevin McGurn, interim chief executive officer at TMTG.

“Markets already move on Truth Social posts,” McGurn was quoted as saying.

“Truth API delivers a direct, licensed, real-time feed of the platform’s most market-moving Truths while advancing our strategy to monetize proprietary assets through a high-margin, recurring revenue stream,” he added.

The platform said the service will also include an archive of influential posts dating back to 2022 and that customers have already signed up ahead of the launch.

Trump's posts on tariffs, trade policy, Iran and the Strait of Hormuz have repeatedly triggered sharp movements in stock and commodity markets, making his Truth Social account a closely watched source for investors.

