Czechia sees warmest night of ongoing heatwave Temperatures stayed above 25C overnight at 12 weather stations as hot conditions persist

Overnight temperatures remained exceptionally high across the Czech Republic from Sunday into Monday, making it the warmest night of the country's current heatwave, the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute said Monday.

Meteorologists reported that minimum temperatures did not fall below 25C (77F) at 12 monitoring stations, while almost half of the country's weather stations recorded tropical nights, with temperatures remaining above 20C (68F) throughout the night.

The weather institute said the frequency of tropical nights has increased over the past several days as the heatwave intensified.

High temperatures are expected to persist on Monday, with daytime highs forecast to reach up to 39C (102.2F) in parts of Moravia and Silesia.

Relief is expected later in the week, when daytime temperatures are forecast to fall to around 25C (77F).

Europe's current heatwave, which has prompted red alerts across several countries throughout the week, is the "most severe" ever recorded in the region and was made significantly more likely and intense by fossil fuel-driven climate change, according to a report published Friday by World Weather Attribution (WWA).

The study found that the temperatures recorded would have been virtually impossible 50 years ago and far less likely even during previous record-breaking heatwaves.